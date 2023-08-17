Unable to clear Army exam, K'taka youth commits suicide

Belagavi, Aug 17 (IANS) After repeatedly failing to clear Army recruitment examination, a 24-year-old youth died allegedly by committing suicide in Nippani taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Appaso Shivaji Panade, a resident of Hanchinal village in Nippani taluk near Belagavi.

Police said the youth dreamt of joining the Army since childhood and had been preparing for that. He worked in a private factory in Maharashtra for two years alongside. However, though he made many attempts to join the army, he was unsuccessful.

Not able to bear the failure, the youth hanged himself at his residence and ended life.

Nippani Rural police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

