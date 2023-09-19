U'khand: School punished 3 kids for 'not purchasing socks from designated shops', alleges father

Rudrapur, Sep 19 (IANS) Three students were allegedly punished by a private school here in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district for not purchasing socks from the shop designated by the institution.

Sunil Rastogi, a resident of Bigbara village, claimed in a memorandum to the District Magistrate that his three children, studying in Mom's Pride School, were made to stand outside the class for not purchasing socks from the shop designated by the school.

Rastogi further claimed that a pair of socks were available for Rs 90 at the shop "run by the school" while three pairs of socks were available at the same price in another shop. So he bought the socks from the other shop.

"Angry over this, karate and music teachers at the school beaten up" one of his sons, who is studying in Class 7.

When Rastogi complained, the Principal allegedly threatened to rusticate the children.

District Magistrate Udairaj Singh, on Rastogi's complaint, directed officials to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Actions will be taken as per rules if any negligence on the part of the school will be found, officials have assured.

Principal Dinesh Deepak says that the allegations are baseless. "Six months' fees of the three children have not been deposited. Children do not come wearing prescribed uniforms. When the children were interrupted, their father came to the school and abused the teachers," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.