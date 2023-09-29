Ujjain rape case: Victim’s family get information through viral video, CM’s social media post claiming accused injured in police encounter deleted

Bhopal, Sep 29 (IANS) The 12-year-old girl, who was brutally raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and is being treated at a government hospital in Indore, has left her home in the state's Satna district for an exam in school on September 24, as per police.

The family has lodged a missing complaint at police station in Satna, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma told the press on Thursday.

Her family was searching her frantically and came to know about her location after her video – bleeding and semi-naked and pleading for help – surfaced on social media two days after.

By the time, the Ujjain police also came to know that the victim hails from Satna district, while earlier they had assumed that she possibly hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim’s father told media that he came to know about the incident after a relative showed the viral video of his daughter walking on the streets in Ujjain. He said that his daughter studies in Class 8 and had left for her school for an exam, but she did not come back home.

Ujjain district on Thursday night claimed they have arrested the main accused – Bharat Soni, an auto driver in the city. The police also confirmed that the girl has traveled from Satna to Ujjain.

However, there are still many questions the police was yet to find the answer too, including how the girl reached Ujjain from Satna, what made her to travel to Ujjain all of sudden, and did she travel alone or had someone accompanied her?

On the other side, accused Bharat Soni's family said their son has committed a hideous and has ashamed them.

Ujjain police has arrested Soni on Thursday evening and when he was taken to the spot where he raped the girl on September 25, he tried to escape. Police said that the accused tried to run and collided with a concrete wall and got injured.

When the accused was brought to a hospital on Thursday night, a senior police inspector denied that the accused injured in police firing.

However, on Friday morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office made a contrary statement on his social media account, saying that "the accused injured in police encounter". However, that message was deleted from CM’s social media account later.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.