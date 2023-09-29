Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Bail plea of rape accused seer adjourned to Oct 26

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned, to October 26, the hearing of the bail petition of the rape-accused seer of historical Chitradurga mutt Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru.

A bench headed by Justice Srinivasa Hareesh Kumar gave the order while looking into the bail petition.

Counsel for the accused seer requested the bench to fix the hearing of the case on October 6, saying a senior advocate would personally come to argue over the bail petition.

The court rejected the plea and stated that every week, a date is fixed for the argument and submissions are made for postponement of the hearing.

The accused seer was arrested on September 1, 2022, amid high drama, from the mutt in Chitradurga and has been lodged in prison since then. He is facing the charges under the Pocso Act, IPC sections, Atrocity Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act.

