Free Medical Tests for Everyone Under Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha Programme

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme at his Tadepalli camp office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan stated that everyone from village level to the district collector should participate in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme. He added that village clinics have been opened in 10,032 secretariats and two doctors have been posted in each primary health centre (PHC). One doctor will see the patients at the clinic while the other doctor will visit households in rural and urban areas, he added.

The Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme is being conducted for 45 days. The chief minister further said that every citizen will be provided with free medical treatment, and that family doctors will be providing support to chronic patients. Under this programme, the health workers will conduct seven types of medical tests including blood sugar at people’s households.

Also See: CM YS Jagan Releases Rs. 275 crore Under YSR Vahana Mithra Scheme