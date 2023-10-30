UFSS to approach INDIA alliance to demand separate state for North Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) United Front for Separate State (UFSS), a newly formed umbrella forum of eight local parties in North Bengal, demanding a separate statehood for the region, on Monday announced that they will approach the grand opposition INDIA alliance to seek support in favour of their demand.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung said before approaching the grand opposition alliance, the front leadership will first send deputations to the Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to press for their demands.

UFSS Spokesman Uttam Ray said many other parties are keen to be part of the umbrella forum. “We are considering their pleas on case-to-case basis,” he said.

Political observers believe that the new political development is extremely crucial before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections especially as regards to the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP’s candidates had won from this constituency for three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019, mainly because of the unconditional support from GJM.

However, Gurung’s fresh stand as regards to approaching the opposition INDIA have reasons for the saffron camp to be worried about the Darjeeling constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides GJM, the other constituents of the united front are Kamtapur Progressive Party, Kamtapur People’s Party (United), Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, Jay Birsha Munda Ulgalan, SC-ST-OBC Movement Manch, Bhumiputra United Party and Akhil Bharatiya Rajbanshi Samaj.

The official formation of this new umbrella forum was announced on October 17.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.