Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena bats for Kejriwal, accuses Delhi L-G of BJP bias, nudges Cong

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) The Shiv Sena(UBT) on Thursday raised questions about the neutrality of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) during the election season, alleging that he was favouring the BJP. It has also attacked the Congress party for attacking AAP instead of BJP.

Uddhav Thackerary's party though its mouthpiece Saamana has alleged that the L-G’s actions favour a particular political narrative.

The hard-hitting editorial titled ‘Haryana, Maharashtra and now Delhi', said: "Delhi is a union territory where L-G is supreme. But he is now working as the Union Home Ministry's agent. After the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election came into force, the L-G withdrew the powers of the chief minister and all ministers. He is working for the BJP which is quite dangerous. Even though the Election Commission is singing a tune of transparency in conducting the election, behind the curtains, a lot of things in favour of the BJP are happening. The BJP will stoop to any low to win the Delhi Assembly election. People should remain alert and careful."

The Saamana editorial attacks the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP's central ministers, saying that they have swung into action for the party's victory. It says that the BJP has set the goal of defeating Arvind Kejriwal and capturing the Delhi Assembly and can go to any extent to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi which is not appropriate.

It added, "On moral grounds, PM and HM should keep themselves away from the Delhi Assembly election which is in the larger interest of the democracy."

"We will win everywhere and assume power is BJP's policy. A new democracy has dawned in the country, wherein, not a single political opponent should exist. The country has witnessed it in Maharashtra and Haryana and now the time for Delhi. There have been irregularities in Delhi’s voters list as a lot of names have been excluded terming them Rohingyas and Bangladeshi residents. AAP had complained against it but the Chief Election Commissioner is not ready to accept the former's argument. The CEC has claimed that EVMs cannot be hacked, it is not possible in India," says the editorial.

The editorial has targeted its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress party for stepping up attacks against AAP instead of BJP.

"The contest in the Delhi Assembly election is between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party only. Congress party is in the fray and it is attacking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP instead of Bharatiya Janata Party. The people of Delhi must be surprised at this...," claims the editorial. The editorial alleges that the BJP can go to any extent to hijack the Delhi Assembly election while appealing to the people to be careful and alert.

