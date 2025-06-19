Uddhav Thackeray expresses resolve to win BMC elections, dares political rivals to attack him

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday sounded the bugle for the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections and expressed resolve to take control of the civic body.

He dared the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led faction to attack him, as he is ready to take them all.

“If we stand today to ensure that the importance of Mumbai is not lost, only then we can stop it (the onslaught)...will that (alliance with MNS) happen? I will do what is in your heart and what is in the heart of the state," said Thackeray.

He was speaking at the 59th foundation day of Shiv Sena. He, however, did not name MNS or Raj Thackeray in his speech but hinted that both parties are capable of addressing the issue, and others need not worry.

"The servants are working (to stop the alliance) and holding meetings in a hotel," he said, referring to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent meeting with Raj Thackeray in a city’s five-star hotel last week.

"We are going to reclaim Mumbai. They are trying to divide Marathi people, fearing what will happen to their cronies if we win Mumbai. These servants of their masters do not want to see Marathi people together," he said, adding that he stands with full preparation to win elections.

Thackeray said that imposing Hindi is nothing but dividing Hindus. "This is another form of Katenge To Batenge. During elections, the BJP used it to Hindu Muslim divide. But by imposing Hindi, they are dividing Hindus. Let me be clear, we will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra. Have you done it in Gujarat? This is to make us fight among us and using this infighting, these people are free from corruption," he said.

Thackeray termed the function organised by the Shinde faction as the fair of thieves. "I feel pity for those who change their father and can't have political heirs," he slammed Shinde, without naming him, adding that the BJP does the same thing.

Thackeray reminded the BJP that it had promised a two-and-a-half-year CM post to him. "Today, the country needs a Prime Minister. But the BJP has the PM, not India. The country needs a Home Minister and not Amit Shah, who enjoys breaking parties. The country needs a defence minister," he said.

He further alleged that since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, things have been going wrong. “The roof of the temple is leaking, there was a plane crash, there was a train accident, no one takes responsibility. The metro is flooded.”

"Don't you feel ashamed when you compare the INDIA Alliance to Indian Mujaheedin. And when tragedy struck, you sent our MPs to other countries. Despite your (PM Modi) travels, not a single country stood with you. You are sending our MPs all over the world to present the Indian side. We did the holy task of standing with the country," he said.

Slamming the BJP, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the corrupt BJP wanted to distribute Sindoor to the country's mothers and sisters. "What is your definition of Hindutva? You criticise us for leaving Hindutva, but what about your leader who calls Colonel Sofiya Quereishi a sister of Pakistan," he said.

“You tied the hands of the army. Had you not, we would have taken Pakistan. But one phone call from Trump, you became mute. What's the use of such a PM and Home Minister?" he asked, adding where are the terrorists who killed the tourists?

"Have they joined the BJP? Maybe they (BJP) will enrol Dawood as well, it seems the BJP is setting up stalls outside jails," Thackeray taunted, referring to the BJP inducting Sudhakar Badgujar of Nasik, whom it had alleged to have links with Dawood Ibrahim aide Salim Kutta when he was in the Sena (UBT).

