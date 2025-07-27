‘Udaipur Files’ producer gets Y-category security cover with limited movement

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film ‘Udaipur Files’, has been granted Y category security in light of the controversy around the film, and threats issued to him.

However, the security doesn’t cover the entirety of the country, and is limited to north India. As per the Y-category security protocol, the producer will be accompanied by a total of 11 personnel of CRPF. The security cover will be provided to him for movement within Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the update as he wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for providing Y category security to the Centre @narendramodi @AmitShah @HMOIndia @PMOIndia”.

‘Udaipur Files’ is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar. Kanhaiya Kumar was killed for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of Indian politician and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments led to the 2022 Muhammad remarks controversy.

The assailants had also released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma. Javed, who is one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, had moved to the Supreme Court against the release of the film.

Earlier, The Central Board of Film Certification had ordered 150 cuts in the film. 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' got the go-ahead for a release in theatres on August 8, 2025.

The film stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role. The film was initially slated for release on July 11, 2025. However, the film faced many delays due to censorship and legal troubles.

