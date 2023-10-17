Uber, Ola drivers strike in TN, commuters affected (Lead)

Chennai/New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Users of ride hailing platforms in Tamil Nadu faced major difficulties on Monday with large number of Ola and Uber drivers going on a strike in the state, demanding better remuneration and a ban on bike taxi services, which according to them, is eating up their revenue.

The cab drivers are also demanding strict action on certain toll booths operating beyond their contract period.

The two day strike was announced by the All India Road Transport Workers Federation and the Tamil Nadu Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union across the state, demanding a ban on bike taxi services.

Moreover, the drivers have urged the state government to immediately intervene and regulate the app-based cab aggregators and resolve the issue of the high commission charged by them.

The Unions said nearly 80 per cent of the ride hailing platform vehicles will be off the roads.

They also demanded that the Transport Department should act against the private vehicles being used for transport purposes. To underline their demands, the cab drivers have announced a similar strike on Tuesday in Tiruchirappalli, with a major protest planned for Wednesday at Egmore’s Rajarathinam Stadium, here.

Due to the strike, those who rely on taxis to get to work experienced delays. A commuter stated that due to the scarcity of public transit in his neighbourhood during peak hours, he relied on app-based aggregators to get to work. However, due to the strike, he had to wait over 40 minutes to book a taxi on Monday.

According to an official of Tamil Nadu Urimai Kural Driver Trade Union, on Tuesday, they will protest outside the Transport Department offices in different parts of the state.

