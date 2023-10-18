Two youths killed in road accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Two youths died after their scooty was hit by an SUV in outer Delhi area on Wednesday, an officer said.

The victims identified as Himanshu and Priyanshu sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

According to police, at 6.39 a.m on Wednesday, a police control room call was received regarding an accident near CNG pump on Ring Road under Mangolpuri flyover in which two persons were injured.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot but found the boys dead on the spot. "Inquiry revealed that an SUV hit a scooty while they were taking a u-turn and both the rider and pillion rider sustained head injuries and died on the spot. After the accident, the driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot," said a senior police officer.

"The bodies have been shifted for further proceedings. A case has been registered in Mangolpuri police station and efforts are on to nab the offender," the officer added.

