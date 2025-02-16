Two workers killed during manual scavenging in Bengal's Nandigram

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Two workers engaged in scavenging and manual cleaning of a septic tank at Nandigram in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal were killed on Sunday.

This is the second such mishap reported in West Bengal during the current month.

Earlier on February 2, three workers engaged in scavenging and manual cleaning of a sewerage drain pipe within the Bantala leather complex on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata had died.

In both instances, the first on February 2 at Bantala and then on Sunday at Nandigram were because of poisonous gas emitting out of sewerage water there, which makes it evident that in the case of both the mishaps, the deceased workers got engaged in manual scavenging activity with proper measures, including safety gadgets.

The two workers killed on Sunday at Nandigram have been identified as Mrityunjay Jana and Manas Giri.

A local person, Kanai Jana, who was there at the spot while the manual scavenging was taking place, had also fallen sick because of the poisonous gas.

He is currently under treatment at a local hospital.

The bodies of the two deceased workers have been sent for post-mortem.

Tension is prevailing in the area where the incident occurred.

Incidentally, last month only a bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia had ordered a complete ban on manual scavenging and sewage cleaning in six major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 19.

Recently, during a discussion held by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the rights of manual scavengers and ensuring their dignity, experts suggested that robots can be used to clean sewage lines and septic tanks.

Addressing the discussion on 'Dignity and Liberty of the Individuals -- Rights of Manual Scavengers', NHRC Chairperson, Justice V. Ramasubramanian said it is necessary to study and understand the causes to suggest remedial measures.

