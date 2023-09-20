Two women Maoists carrying reward of Rs 7 lakh killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 20 (IANS) Two women Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They were jointly carrying a reward of Rs seven lakh, police said.

The encounter took place when a joint team of security forces including District Reserve Guards (DRG) was carrying out an anti-Maoist operations in the region.

Briefing the press, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said that input was received about the presence of Maoists of Darbha division. He said the Maoists opened fire on the security forces and an encounter ensued in the forests of Aranpur.

"After the firing stopped, and the cadres retreated into deep forests, security personnel recovered bodies of two women Maoists along with an Insas rifle and a 12 bore rifle. Besides, a tiffin bomb, IED wires, ammunition, documents and other items of daily use were also recovered," Rai added.

Police said one of the Maoist killed in the encounter was identified as Kumari Lakkhe of Malangir area committee and area militia commander-in-chief. "Kumari Lakkhe played an active role in many violent incidents and carried Rs 5 lakh cash reward on her head. Beside this, more than half a dozen cases were lodged against her in Aranpur and Kirandul police stations," the SP said.

The other woman cadre was identified as Mangli Padami who carried Rs 2 lakh cash reward and was active as a member of "Platoon 24".

