Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in Delhi's Aman Vihar area

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy and a man were stabbed to death in two separate incidents in the national Capital's Aman Vihar area.

Both murders took place on Thursday evening.

Deepanshu, a Class 10 student, was stabbed to death around 6.30 P.M. on Thursday by the accused, identified as Sonu and Monu, the family members of the deceased boy said.

Narrating the unfortunate turn of events, Deepanshu's brother, Deepak, shared that the accused, who reside nearby, killed his sibling.

However, Deepak ruled out any old enmity between his brother and the accused.

Deepanshu's sister, Sujata, said that she was having snacks with her brothers when Deepanshu got a call from the accused duo.

Sujata claimed that the accused killed her brother with proper planning. She also alleged that her brother was not attended to properly at the hospital where he was taken to.

"Deepanshu could have been given oxygen support to save his life, but the police were busy doing their work," said an inconsolable Sujata.

Deepanshu's mother, Rupa, said the accused used to reside at her aunt's house.

They called Deepanshu out of the house and to a nearby street and killed him, Rupa said. After the crime, the accused fled the scene.

Deepanshu's two friends were also seriously injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, from where they were referred to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

After getting information, a police team and a forensic team rushed to the crime scene and began investigating.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a man died, and his brother was critical after being stabbed by two siblings.

The deceased's grieving mother, identified as Pushpa, said she was out for work when her sons went to buy vegetables at around 7.30 P.M. She said that her sons, both unmarried, were stabbed by two people identified as Ajay and Amit.

"When I reached home, I found Praveen dead," she said.

