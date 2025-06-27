INI CET 2025 Round 1 Result Declared: What's Next for Candidates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the results of the first round of seat allotment for the July 2025 session of MD/MS/MCh/DM/MDS courses. Candidates who attended the AIIMS INI-CET 2025 counseling can now view their allotment results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Download AIIMS INI-CET 2025 Results

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the website: Visit aiimsexams.ac.in and search for the notification link that states "Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2025 Session."

and search for the notification link that states "Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2025 Session." Click on the notification link: This will open in a PDF format displaying the shortlisted candidates' ranks.

Download the results: Download the PDF for reference.

Important Dates and Deadlines

Those candidates who are content with the allotment have to send their acceptance by June 30, 2025, by 5 PM. The deadline to report and give documents, as well as document charges, is also June 30. Interestingly, attendance in round 1 is compulsory if candidates want to be considered for the second round of allotment.

Documents to be submitted for confirmation of the seat

The candidates who have been allotted a seat must provide the following documents:

Offer Letter: AIIMS letter releasing the allotment of a seat.

Seat Allocation Slip: The slip releasing the seat/specialty allocated.

Final Registration Slip: The slip releasing the registration of the candidate.

Admit Card: The admit card was released by AIIMS for the INI-CET exam.

Mark Sheets: MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd professional examination mark sheets.

Degree Certificate: MBBS/BDS degree certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate: Certificate releasing the completion of 12 12-month compulsory rotating internship/practical training.

Registration Certificate: Permanent/provisional registration certificate granted by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council.

Proof of Date of Birth: High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate.

Caste and PwBD Certificates: Certificates establishing the candidate's caste and PwBD status, if any.

Applicants must submit original certificates with one photocopy set or send the photocopies of certificates along with a demand draft (DD) of Rs. 3 lakhs payable in the name of "AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT." The DD will be returned only if the original certificates are submitted.

Next Steps

Successful candidates are required to report to the institute they have been allotted to within the due time and submit documents as and when required within the time limit. Non-reporting or submission of documents within the time may lead to the cancellation of the allotment of the seat. Candidates should watch the official website regularly for updated information and instructions.

Also read: CA May 2025 Result Declaration Expected in July; Check Details Here