CA May 2025 Result Declaration Expected in July; Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams conducted in May 2025. Following previous trends, it can be expected that the results will be released during the first or second week of July. Candidates who appeared for the exams may check their results online on the ICAI website when released.

Exam Schedule and Changes

CA exams were held in a phased way, beginning with the CA Final on 2nd May, followed by the CA Intermediate on 3rd Ma,y and the CA Foundation from 15th May. What's more, the CA Foundation exam is currently being conducted three times a yea,r compared to twice a year previously. This new arrangement is likely to give students greater opportunities to pass their exams.

Pass Rate Expectations

While the precise May 2025 pass rate will only be known following the formal results announcement, it should be in the vicinity of 15-20 percent from previous records. Students can keep their fingers crossed if the pass rate is similar to what has happened in previous years.

CA Final Exam Frequency

In a move that is noteworthy, the ICAI has come to the conclusion of having the CA Final examination conducted thrice a year, replacing its long-established bi-annual system. This move is likely to be in accordance with international best practices and give students more opportunities.

Previous Year's Result Declaration

Last year, the CA May 2024 examination results were published on July 11, 2024. According to Dhiraj Khandelwal, a former CCM and Chairman of ICAI, the results for May 2025 are likely to be announced in the first week of July, tentatively around July 3 or 4.

How to Check CA May 2025 Results

When the results are announced, students can view their results online on the ICAI website through the following steps:

Access the ICAI website: visit icai.org

Click on the result link: Find the link stating "CA May 2025 Result" or "View Results" on the home page.

Enter login credentials: Enter your registration number and other needed details to view your result.

View and download your result: After accessing your result, you are free to view and download your scorecard for any future purpose.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Students can expect to view their results on the ICAI website after they are announced. The institute is also likely to release results of the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INT-AT) held in conjunction with the CA exams. Keep watching for notifications regarding the declaration of results and other important alerts from ICAI.

