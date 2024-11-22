Two members of Landa gang arrested from Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (IANS) Punjab Police have arrested two members of the Landa gang after an intense shootout in Jalandhar on Friday.

Nearly 50 shots were fired from both sides, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Two police officials and gangsters were injured in the shootout. They gangsters were involved in multiple heinous crimes, including extortion, in many districts of Punjab, he said.

Seven weapons and multiple cartridges were recovered.

Earlier, the police had dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, and arrested 10 hardcore criminals after recovering seven pistols along with 18 cartridges and 10 magazines from their possession.

Their preliminary investigations revealed the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab. Additionally, Jalandhar Rural Police have also uncovered a weapon procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh.

"With busting of two modules, Punjab Police have successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state," Yadav had said in a statement.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh had said the first breakthrough came when a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh intercepted a vehicle near the Hitech Toll Plaza in Giddarpindi and arrested three suspects after recovering two .32 bore pistols along with six rounds and five magazines.

Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Jagwinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their operations were being orchestrated by UK-based kingpin Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, with financial support from Greece-based Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, and logistical coordination by Manila-based Manjinder Singh, alias Mani, said Khakh.

The gang had recently procured pistols from Khargon city in Madhya Pradesh on directions of their foreign-based handlers, he added.

