Two members of Chhenu gang arrested after brief chase in Delhi

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two members of the infamous Irfan a.k.a Chhenu gang in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday, adding that one semi-automatic pistol loaded with three live cartridges and a country-made pistol were recovered from their possession.

The duo was identified as Mohd Imran a.k.a Bada Imran (41) and Abdul Rehman (38). Police said that Imran is also declared a ‘Bad Character’ of the Usmanpur area.

According to police, based on specific input, a trap was laid by the team at G.T. Karnal Road, Kashmiri Gate and started keeping watch of the vehicles coming from Shastri Park side and moving towards Malka Ganj side.

“Then, an Ertiga Car was intercepted in which two persons were sitting who sensing the police raid, got down and started fleeing from there. The duo was nabbed after a brief chase,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

On Interrogation, Imran disclosed that he came into the arena of crime in 2010 and joined Irfan a.k.a Chhenu Gang.

“In the year 2011, he along with gangster Irfan was involved in a dacoity case in East District. Further, in the year 2017 when a gang war was going on between Chhenu and Nasir, he along with Irfan committed two murders, i.e., one of Wajid and other of Aarif (notorious criminals of the area), one in the Jafrabad area and the another in Bhajanpura,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that Imran was arrested in both these murder cases and remained in judicial custody for around three and a half years. “In the year 2022, he came out of the jail and incorporated Abdul Rehman with him as his associate,” the DCP added.

