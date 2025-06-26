Two Maoists neutralised in Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad forest; op continues

Raipur, June 26 (IANS) Two Maoists were neutralised in an ongoing encounter between security forces and armed insurgents in the densely forested Abujhmad region of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Security personnel have recovered the bodies of the deceased along with one INSAS rifle, a .315 bore gun, and a substantial cache of materials.

The operation against the armed insurgents is still underway in the forest.

The combing mission was initiated based on credible Intelligence inputs indicating Maoist presence near Kohkameta, under the jurisdiction of the local police station.

Acting on this, personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Narayanpur and the Special Task Force (STF) from Kondagaon were dispatched late on Wednesday evening.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P. Sundarraj, confirmed the development, noting that the joint team came under fire upon nearing a suspected Maoist hideout.

The security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire continued intermittently through the night.

At daybreak, security personnel recovered two bodies along with the weapons and materials mentioned above.

The operation forms part of a broader campaign targeting extremist elements in the Maad Division.

While the identities of the deceased are yet to be officially established, initial reports suggest they belonged to a local armed cadre known to operate in the region.

Abujhmad’s rugged landscape and limited State presence have historically made it a favoured retreat for insurgent groups.

Despite intensified counter-insurgency operations, incidents of confrontation persist, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in reclaiming full administrative control over the area.

Recovered arms and documents are currently undergoing forensic examination to determine any connection to previous attacks or supply routes.

Reinforcements have been stationed in the region, and a combing operation continues to clear the surrounding area of remaining hostile elements.

Officials have urged the local population to remain calm, assuring that the situation is being closely monitored and that the security grid remains vigilant.

This development adds to a string of recent operations aimed at dismantling Maoist formations across southern Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.