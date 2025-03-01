Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Sukma, March 1 (IANS) At least two Maoists were gunned down in an intense encounter with security forces in the Kistaram police station area of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Cobra battalion had launched a search operation following Intelligence reports of Maoist activity in the region.

The encounter, which began early this morning, is still going on intermittently, with clashes between the Maoists and security forces continuing through the day.

An intensive search operation is underway, with forces combing both the encounter site and the surrounding areas to locate any remaining Maoist insurgents.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, while commenting on the ongoing encounter, expressed confidence in the continuous efforts of the state’s security forces.

“Our soldiers have been achieving consistent successes in their operations. Since our government took office over a year and a quarter ago, our forces have been engaged in a relentless battle against Maoist forces, demonstrating exceptional strength and resilience. We salute their courage and commitment, and we are confident that, with their efforts, we will ultimately succeed in establishing lasting peace in Chhattisgarh,” he stated.

In the month of February alone, at least 40 Maoists were gunned down in the Bastar region so far.

On February 9, as many as 31 Maoists were killed in Bijapur. The slain Maoists carried a bounty of Rs 1.10 crore.

On February 3, a Naxalite with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh was killed in an encounter on the Kanker-Narayanpur border.

On February 1, in Gangalur, Bijapur of Bijapur district, at least 8 Maoists were killed by the security forces in the encounter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the anti-Naxal operations in the country are in their final stages and that Maoism will be completely eradicated by the end of March 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.