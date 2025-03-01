Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor's love saga revolves around deal, dilemma & drama in ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The wait is finally over! Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer "Nadaaniyan".

The film revolves around a South Delhi diva, Pia (Khushi Kapoor) determined to script her perfect love story, and a middle-class overachiever Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement — posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade. The simple plan gets complicated when real feelings sneak in, leaving the duo wondering whether love can ever be scripted.

Dropping the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "A new semester begins, and love is their first test...Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix."

The project marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. Additionally, "Nadaaniyan" stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shauna Gautam, the drama has been produced by Karan Johar, along with Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

Sharing her experience of directing her debut project, Shauna Gautam shared, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix.”

"Nadaaniyan" will be premiering on the streaming giant on March 7.

