Two LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials from their possession, officials said on Friday.

"Police along with Army (52 RR) at a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo intercepted two suspicious persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," police said.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

During search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. Accordingly, a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.