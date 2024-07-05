Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna

Patna, July 5 (IANS) Two children were killed and three others injured after a speeding car crashed into a divider and hit two bikes near a village on the outskirts of Patna on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8.20 a.m. on the Patna-Gaya road.

Local villagers caught hold of the car driver and handed him over to the police.

"The speedily driven car hit the divider and ended up crashing into two bikes," said Situ Kumari, SHO of Punpun police station.

"Of the three people on a bike, two minors lost their lives in the accident. The bike rider was also injured," she said.

"Another biker was also injured. The car driver was injured in the accident as well," the officer added.

"We have admitted three injured persons to Patna Medical College Hospital," she said.

