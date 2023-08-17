Two key members of Neeraj Bawania gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two key associates of the Neeraj Bawania gang, who were involved in many criminal cases, including murder and assault, registered in the national capital and its peripherals, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Mohit (29) and Nitin (28).

According to the police, Mohit isone of the most important members of the syndicate and had been supplying arms and ammunition to the gang.

Meanwhile, Nitin, who had been absconding in a case of assault since 2022, was declared a Proclaimed Offender by a local court.

Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that on August 2, police received information about Mohit coming near the Dwarka Metro Station at about 5 p.m. to commit some crime.

“A trap was laid and he along with Nitin was apprehended,” said Dhaliwal.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Mohit was Himanshu Bhau's counsin who was killed in Rohtak last year. To avenge his murder, Himanshu and his associates killed Hansraj Thekedaar.

“Mohit had given shelter to the killers, and hence he was arrested for harbouring the criminals. He was also involved in a case of assault in Maidan Garhi area, where he, along with his associates, including Nitin, assaulted one Deepak as he had beaten the sister of their common friend Amit Bhuria,” said Dhaliwal.

“He was in touch with Himanshu through Telegram and Snapchat and has supplied money and arms to the gang members on his instructions on several occasions. On August 2 as well, he was going to supply the illegal arms/ammunition to gang members when he was apprehended with the co-accused, Nitin."

