Two hybrid terrorists arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

"On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Baramulla Town, a joint team of Police, Army (46RR) and CRPF (53Bn) established a MVCP at Azadgunj Old Town, Baramulla. During checking two suspected persons were intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," police said.

They have been identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie, resident of Bungalow Bagh Baramulla, and Nourul Kamran Ganie, resident of Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one pistol magazine, four live pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from their possession.

"They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody," police said.

"During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that both the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT and had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying terrorist activities in Town Baramulla in view of forthcoming Independence Day," said officials.

