Fire breaks out in commercial complex in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) A huge fire broke out in a commercial complex in Habsiguda here on Wednesday. There were no casualties, said officials.

Police said the fire broke out in a restaurant on the second floor of the four-storey building around 9 a.m. and spread to the garment showroom on the first floor.

Fire fighting personnel brought the fire under control with the help of 10 fire engines. However, thick smoke was still emanating from the building.

The fire accident spread panic in the area. Police shut down an adjacent petrol bunk as a precautionary measure.

The incident disrupted vehicular traffic on the busy road connecting Uppal to Secunderabad.

Senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

On Tuesday, fire broke out in a garment godown in Hasan Nagar area on the city outskirts early Tuesday. The fire gutted the godown in the two-storey building. There were no casualties.

Fire fighting personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

Secunderabad has seen a series of accidents in recent months. A garment shop was destroyed in fire in Palika Bazar in Secunderabad on July 9.

Six people were killed in a huge fire in a multi-storey building in Secunderabad on March 15.

Three workers were killed in a huge fire in a garment storeon January 19 at Nallagutta on Ministers Road. The fire raged for two days in thesix storeyed commercial building. The municipal authorities later demolished the building.

In September last year, eight persons were killed and nine others injured in a hotel.

A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel following an explosion in an e-bike showroom located in the basement of the five-storied building near Passport Office.

--IANS

ms/dpb

