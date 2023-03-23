Two food app delivery men, roaming in Shahdara to commit crime, nabbed

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Two food app delivery assistants, who were roaming in Shahdara area of east Delhi to commit a crimes were apprehended, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday, adding that a country made-pistol with five bullets was recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Abhishek, 27, a resident of Pandav Road, Vishwas Nagar and Azharudin, 26, a resident of Kabir Nagar.

The official said that both are professional delivery assistants for a leading food delivery app.

According to police, on March 19, a police team was on night patrol in the area of Babarpur Road-Rohtash Nagar market when they noticed two persons on a scooty in suspicious condition.

"They were signalled to stop, but both tried to flee. The patrolling staff confronted them about a delivery bag of the app upon which they could not reply. The patrol staff then checked them and during the search, a country-made revolver and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shahdara police station and both Abhishek and Azharudin were placed under arrest," said the official.

On interrogation, the duo revealed that they were in the area to commit a crime.

