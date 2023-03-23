3 from Gujarat among 4 drowned in Narmada in MP's Dhar

Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) Four people, including three from Gujarat, drowned in the Narmada in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while bathing in the river, police said on Wednesday.

The body of one victim, who has been identified as Mohammed Kifayatullah, a native of Gujarat, has been recovered, while the search for three others, including a local resident, was underway, Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla said.

Police said that 11 people from Gujarat had come to Mirzapur village of Dhar district to attend a congregation, from where they went to the river to take a bath.

While bathing, one of them went into deep water and started drowning. Three others attempted to rescue him, but they too drowned.

All the four victims were aged between 30 and 40 years.

A team of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) along with the local divers have been engaged in the search operation. "A police team along with SDRF teams have reached the spot and search operations are underway," the SP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.