Delhi: 3 Transport Dept employees arrested for taking bribe

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Three persons including an Inspector of the Transport Department have been arrested by the Delhi government's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) for allegedly taking bribe from a man, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Madhur Verma, head of ACB, a complaint was received that staff of the transport department had issued a challan against the taxi of the complainant.

"Challan was issued under multiple penal sections of Motor Vehicle Act on Monday and his vehicle was seized. The man appeared before the court and produced relevant documents except the permit of the car. The court had imposed Rs 4,000 penalty on him for not having valid permit," said Verma.

"After paying the penalty, the court had ordered to release his vehicle, but when he reached the impounding area in Dwarka Sector-22, the officials of the Transport Department demanded Rs 3,000 in lieu of releasing his vehicle," said the official.

After examining the complaint, a raiding team was formed.

"Around 2.50 p.m., a police team reached the impounding pit. The complainant approached the inspector and in charge of impounding Vedpal sitting at the office window of the Transport Department to release his seized vehicle. Vedpal asked the complainant to go into a nearby room and give Rs 1,000 to the staff present there," said the official.

The raiding team nabbed Vedpal, Umesh and Aditya after the complainant handed over Rs 1,000 for releasing his vehicle to one Umesh.

"The bribed amount was recovered from Umesh," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.