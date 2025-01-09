Two female constables injured at CRPF training centre in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) Two women constables from Gopalganj district police sustained gunshot injuries during a training session at the Jhapaha CRPF training centre in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday, officials said.

Both constables were admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and are receiving treatment.

They are reported to be out of danger.

The injuries occurred in the Ahiyapur police station area during a firing practice session.

Preliminary investigation suggests the injuries were caused by a misfire, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

The constables sustained leg injuries during the incident.

The injured constables are part of the Gopalganj police team and came here in Muzaffarpur four days ago.

Authorities started their investigation to determine the cause of the misfire.

Legal procedures will be initiated once the investigation is completed.

Following the incident, Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2), Vinita Sinha, visited the training centre and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

She said: "Both injured constables are stable and will be questioned about the incident. Legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation."

Training and firing practice at the BMP-6 training centre in Malighat, Muzaffarpur, had been suspended following injuries to local residents during a previous session.

Since then, practice sessions have been shifted to the Jhapaha CRPF Training Centre.

The incident raises concerns about safety measures during training sessions at firing ranges.

Further actions may include revisiting protocols to prevent such accidents in the future.

Though accidents during training sessions are not regular in Bihar, incidents involving misfires and stray projectiles pose significant risks to both trainees and civilians in surrounding areas.

This mishap underscores the potential dangers and the need for stricter safety protocols.

Earlier, during artillery firing training at the Guler Bind firing range in the Gaya district, a cannon bomb shell accidentally landed in a civilian area.

Another incident occurred on March 23, 2023, when a live mortar shell was found in Divnia village under the jurisdiction of the Dhangai police station.

