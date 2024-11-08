Two ex-MLAs among 12 political leaders join Congress in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 8 (IANS) As many as 12 prominent political leaders of Manipur including two former MLAs joined the Congress party here at a function on Friday.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and Lok Sabha member (Congress) Angomcha Bimol Akoijam formally welcomed the new members at Congress Bhawan.

Those who joined included Kh. Loken Singh and Z. Kikhonbou Newmai, both former MLAs, Tadinang Gangmei, Ramwangdin Abonmai, and M.P. Guang, all former members of the Autonomous District Council.

Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, while addressing the reception ceremony, strongly criticised the BJP governments both in the state and the Centre, accusing them of mishandling the ongoing Ethnic crisis in Manipur.

He said that the BJP’s governance had brought miseries among the people and unrest, not only in Manipur but across the country.

“Since they (BJP) came to power, at the Centre and the state, peace and tranquillity have been shattered. The BJP’s rule has led to division and chaos in the name of religion, language, and identity,” he stated.

The veteran Congress leader said that the BJP’s approach has caused conflict and division among communities in Manipur, leading to widespread instability, fear and mistrust.

Okram Ibobi Singh, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader, further alleged that the BJP came to power in Manipur in 2017 through an undemocratic manner.

“In 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress (which was in power at that time) became the single largest party winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, but the then-Governor, reportedly under central influence, invited the BJP despite the party secured 21 seats to form the government,” the three-time (2002-2017) former Chief Minister said.

“The electoral mandate in 2017 polls was clearly in favour of Congress, but the BJP using tactics and central influence seized power, defying the democratic choice of the people,” Ibobi said, accusing the BJP of bypassing constitutional and democratic norms.

He said that while other states in the country are conducting local body polls, the BJP government in Manipur appointed administrators of their choice in the local bodies ignoring the people’s wishes.

“This party (BJP) doesn’t believe in democracy and it tries to maintain a dictatorship,” he alleged.

He cited the success of Congress candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats as evidence of people’s support for Congress and their displeasure with the BJP’s governance.

In the April-May Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Congress won both the Lok Sabha seats – Inner Manipur (Angomcha Bimol Akoijam) and Outer Manipur (Alfred Kanngam S Arthur).

