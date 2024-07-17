Two drug smugglers with Pakistan link arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 17 (IANS) In a major blow to the drug smuggling network with Pakistan links, Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday said they have apprehended two suspects for possessing seven kg of heroin and arms.

Five pistols and an equal number of cartridges, besides magazines, were recovered from them, a major achievement in disrupting trans-border drug smuggling networks.

"Investigations revealed the Pakistan link", Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav wrote on X.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Two days earlier, Punjab Police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 4,100 kg poppy husk packed in 210 bags being smuggled in a container truck from Madhya Pradesh.

The DGP said that acting on a tip-off, police teams from Counter Intelligence Bathinda along with the district police set up a checkpoint and stopped a suspected container truck for checking.

During checking, the police seized 210 bags carrying 41 quintals of poppy husk.

The DGP added during preliminary investigation it has come to the notice of the authorities that the consignment was supposed to be delivered in areas of Jalandhar, Moga, and Ferozepur districts.

