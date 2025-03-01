Two drug smugglers held in Punjab; 4 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) In a major blow to trans-border smuggling in Punjab, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two drug smugglers and recovered 4 kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Karanpal Singh (37) and Ranjit Singh (36), both hailing from border villages situated in the jurisdiction of Khem Karan in Tarn Taran district.

Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were riding.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the notorious Pakistan-based smuggler used the Ferozepur sector to transport the drug consignment using drones.

Further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable intelligence inputs, a police team under the supervision of ADCP (Investigation) Navjot Singh, ACP (Detective) Harminder Singh and ACP (Narcotic) Lalit Sharma conducted a special operation and apprehended the accused during a checkpoint at Jhabal Road in Amritsar and recovered heroin from their possession.

He said after receiving consignments from across the border, the accused further selling it to drug peddlers to supply narcotics across the state.

The Commissioner of Police emphasised that a detailed backward and forward link investigation is being conducted to uncover the entire drug supply network, including suppliers, dealers and buyers.

Efforts are also being made to determine the total quantity of drugs purchased and distributed by the accused, he added.

Announcing a crusade against the drug menace, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug-free in three months.

He said the government would set up special courts to ensure speedy trial of drugs cases and ensure conviction of the culprits.

CM Mann said Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling hostile law and order situations, and expressed hope that the police department would uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug-free, with the active support and cooperation of the public.

He said there is no dearth of funds and assured full support and cooperation to the police and the civil administration for this cause.

He said preventive measures should be taken in schools and colleges so that the youth of Punjab doesn’t fell prey to the scourge of drugs.

The Punjab chief minister said the supply line of drugs should be snapped and those selling the drugs should be put behind bars.

