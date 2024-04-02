Two die in truck, mini bus collision on Chennai-Trichy National Highway
Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Two persons were killed when an omni bus headed for Chennai collided with a truck near Sanjeevi Nagar on Chennai-Trichy national highway on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the omni bus hit the brick-laden truck from behind.
The driver of the bus, M.Chandran (38) from Theni, and a passenger, R.Palaniammal (64), died on the spot.
Fourteen people have been injured in the accident and admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.
The police have filed a case and investigation is underway.
Details are awaited.
Police said despite warning, drivers overspeed leading to the accidents.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.