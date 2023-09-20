Two dead, three injured after blast in Delhi factory

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Two men were killed while three others were injured following a blast in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, an official said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory was received at 4.44 p.m followed which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that some types of blast occurred in a plastic factory. Five persons were seriously injured in which two of them died on the spot. All were rushed to hospital," he added.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.