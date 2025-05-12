Two dead, one injured after speeding tractor collides with bike in Bihar's Jamui

Patna, May 12 (IANS) In a tragic road accident in Bihar, two youths lost their lives and one other sustained serious injuries after a speeding tractor collided head-on with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 a.m. near Bishanpur School on the Jamui-Lakshmipur main road.

The deceased, identified as Saurabh Kumar (18), son of Rohit Yadav, and his cousin Ayush alias Golu Kumar, were returning home from a wedding ceremony in Bariyarpur village under Barhat block.

Both are residents of Basmata village in Laxmipur block and lost their lives on the spot.

The third youth, Prince Kumar, Ayush's elder brother, received serious injuries.

After receiving first aid at the Sadar Hospital in Jamui, he was referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

According to a family member, "The three boys were riding on a single bike when a speeding tractor hit them near Bishanpur School. Saurabh, the youngest in his family, was bright in studies and had a promising future."

Following the incident, a wave of mourning has swept through the village.

Local residents have demanded adequate compensation for the families and the immediate arrest of the tractor driver, who fled the spot.

Police are investigating and a search is underway for the accused driver.

In a separate incident on Sunday evening, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav displayed a commendable act of humanity when he rescued a woman and her child injured in a road accident near Bakhtiyarpur.

While travelling to Sheikhpura, Tejashwi Yadav stopped his convoy upon witnessing the accident, immediately transported the injured to the nearest hospital in his own vehicle, and instructed the local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA to personally oversee their treatment.

LoP Yadav later made a heartfelt appeal: "Many lives are lost due to society's indifference. We must uphold human values and help those in need without delay."

The RJD leader's swift action and compassionate gesture have drawn widespread praise, with citizens calling it an example of true leadership.

Both incidents underline the rising number of road accidents in Bihar, and the urgent need for stronger enforcement of traffic rules and improved emergency response.

As citizens mourn the losses, voices are growing louder for better road safety infrastructure and public awareness campaigns.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.