It was a working Mother's Day for Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The adorable mother and daughter duo, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor spent Mother's Day 2025 working.

Riddhima is all set to make her acting debut, where she will be seen sharing the screen with her mom Neetu and ace comedian Kapil Sharma.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories, and dropped a picture of a monitor featuring a scene of hers with her mother, and captioned it "It was a working 'Mother's Day' for us #DKS @neetu54 Together always...Love you Ma."

Neetu also reshared her daughter's post on her feed.

Commemorating Mother's Day, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress posted a lovely photo of Riddhima and Alia Bhatt from Ranbir-Alia's wedding. Wishing the two, Neetu wrote on social media, "Happy Mother's Day my loves."

Additionally, taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared a candid mother-daughter moment from her childhood. Neetu was all smiles as she held her little one close.

“Happy Mother's Day ma @neetu54," Riddhima captioned the post.

Shifting our focus to her acting debut, Riddhima recently shared the announcement by posting a photo from the sets on her Instagram.

She dropped a group selfie posing with mom Neetu, Kapil, his wife, Ginni Chatrath, director Ashish R. Mohan, actress Sadia Khateeb, and several others.

The 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives,' fame wrote in the caption, “Happiness is contagious, spread it #shootdiaries #DKS #postpackupshenanigans.”

Speaking during a recent interview, Riddhima confirmed her Bollywood debut, saying, “Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills.” Riddhima chose not to reveal whether Neetu has a role in the film but mentioned that she is present on set and “thoroughly enjoying the process.”

Riddhima has previously been a part of the third season of Netflix’s reality show, "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives," where she was seen alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

