Indo-Pak Tensions: Air Marshal Mocks Kirana Hills Nuclear Strike Claim, Invokes Ramcharitmanas

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. Rajeev Ghai, Air Chief Marshal A.K. Bharati, and Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod addressed the media ahead of the DGMO-level talks with Pakistan.

The talks, originally scheduled for 12 noon on May 12, were rescheduled to 5 PM. The communication, to take place via hotline, follows Pakistan’s violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on May 10.

When asked whether the Indian Armed Forces had struck a nuclear storage facility at Kirana Hills in Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Bharati responded with a touch of sarcasm: “Thank you for informing us that there is a nuclear storage facility on Kirana Hills.”

He clarified that no strike had been conducted on the location.

In a striking opening, the briefing began with a powerful verse by poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar: “Yaachana nahi, ab rann hoga; jeevan-jay ya ki maran hoga,” which translates to: “No more pleading—there will now be war. In life, there will be either victory or death.”

When asked what message India intended to send to Pakistan, Air Marshal Bharati invoked a verse from the Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jal, gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, 'Bhay binu hoye na preeti.’”

Translated, it means: “The ocean, being stubborn, did not heed my humble requests—even after three days had passed. Then Lord Ram said sternly, ‘Without fear, there can be no love.’”

The couplet reflects the idea that when humility and peace are ignored, firmness—or fear—becomes necessary to restore respect and order.

Air Marshal Bharati further stated that while India had launched a decisive and targeted operation against terrorists, Pakistan’s military chose to shield them. He emphasized that India's actions were directed solely at terrorists, but Pakistan chose to see the operation as an attack on itself.

Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod added that there is complete coordination and synergy among all branches of the Indian Armed Forces.

