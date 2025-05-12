PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Date, How to Check Online

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release results for the Class 10th and 12th examinations of the current academic year soon. Even though there is no official date for the result announcement, students can look forward to seeing the results come out in a short while.

When to Expect the Results

In the previous year, the board announced the results of Class 10th on April 18 and Class 12th on April 30. Following these timetables, the 2025 results might be announced anytime. The students are asked to monitor the official website, pseb.ac.in, carefully for news on the result announcement.

How to Check the Results

After the results are declared, students can view their scorecards online by following these steps:

Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in .

. Click on the Class 10th or Class 12th result link.

Enter your PSEB exam roll number and submit.

Your PSEB class 10th/12th marksheet will appear on your screen.

Verify all the details and download the PDF for future use.

Alternative Method to Check Results

For those students who study in regions where internet connectivity is poor, PSEB has also provided an SMS facility for viewing results. Here's how to do it:

Compose a text message as follows: PB10(roll number) or PB12(roll number).

Send it to 56767650.

PSEB class 10th or 12th result will be sent to you through SMS.

Provisional and Final Marksheets

Students should keep in mind that the digitally released PSEB results are provisional. The final marksheet for PSEB class 10th and 12th students will be issued by the board authorities shortly after the declaration of the results. Students can utilize the provisional results for college admission and other purposes until they get their original marksheets.

Obtaining Final Marksheets

After release, students will need to collect their PSEB final marksheets from their respective schools. Students must monitor the notifications from their schools about the release of final marksheets.

By keeping themselves updated and adhering to the above-stated steps, students can get their PSEB results without any hassle and continue with their subsequent academic activities.

