Best Engineering Courses After 12th: AI, ML, Data Science, and More

The field of engineering has a lot to offer students who have finished their 12th grade. With so many specialized categories, students can choose the most suitable engineering courses based on their inclination and professional goals. Engineering is an evolving profession that merges science, mathematics, and technology to resolve real-world issues and develop novel solutions.

Why Pursue Engineering

Engineering is a highly respected and sought-after profession that offers a wide range of career opportunities. Engineers play a crucial role in shaping the world around us, from designing and building infrastructure to developing cutting-edge technology. The field of engineering is constantly evolving, with new technologies and innovations emerging every day.

Top Engineering Courses

Computer Science Engineering (CSE)

CSE encompasses topics such as software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science. It is a highly sought-after branch of engineering with plenty of career prospects in the IT sector. To study CSE, students usually must pass 12th standard with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and secure at least 50% aggregate marks. Entry into premier CSE colleges is generally through entrance tests such as JEE Main, BITSAT, or VITEEE.

Mechanical Engineering

It is an engineering discipline that merges concepts from physics and mathematics to address engineering challenges. Mechanical systems and devices are designed and produced. Mechanical engineers can specialize in many different sectors, such as automotive, aerospace, and energy. Students need to finish 12th grade with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and achieve a minimum of 50% aggregate marks to take up mechanical engineering.

Electrical Engineering

This discipline involves the study and use of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. It is a basic branch of engineering that has wide applications in many industries. Electrical engineers can work in power generation, transmission, and distribution, or in electronics and communications. To opt for electrical engineering, students must normally study up to 12th grade with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and obtain at least 50% aggregate marks.

Civil Engineering

This branch is dedicated to designing, building, and maintaining structures such as buildings, roads, bridges, and dams. It is an important branch that helps determine the physical world. Civil engineers can work in construction, transport, and city planning. Students need to finish 12th grade with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry, and obtain a minimum of 50% aggregate marks to study civil engineering.

Aerospace Engineering

This discipline deals with the design, development, and testing of space vehicles and aircraft. It is a specialized branch that demands a strong mathematical and physics background. Aerospace engineers may find employment in the aerospace industry, defense, and research organizations. For opting for aerospace engineering, students generally need to pass the 12th standard with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and secure at least 50% aggregate marks.

Emerging Fields in Engineering

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Both these areas are about the creation of intelligent systems that have the ability to learn and adapt to new conditions. AI and ML are very emerging fields and have a lot of applications across industries. AI/ML engineers have the potential to work in healthcare, finance, and transportation industries. Students may need to complete 12th grade in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and secure 50% aggregate marks at a minimum to pursue AI/ML.

Data Science

This subject includes the interpretation and analysis of complex data to get insights and make decisions. Data science is a very desirable subject with many applications across many fields. Data scientists may work in areas such as finance, healthcare, and marketing. For a career in data science, students should complete 12th grade with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and achieve a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

Robotics

This branch includes the design and development of autonomous task-performing robots. Robotics is a swiftly emerging field with many applications in various sectors. Robotics engineers are eligible to work in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and defense. Students usually require the study of 12th grade with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and achieve at least 50% aggregate marks to pursue robotics.

Career Opportunities

Engineering graduates enjoy numerous career options across a wide variety of industries. Some of the most prestigious career opportunities for engineers include:

Software developer

Mechanical engineer

Electrical engineer

Civil engineer

Aerospace engineer

AI/ML engineer

Data scientist

Robotics engineer

Tips for Choosing the Right Engineering Course

While selecting an engineering course, students must consider their interests, strengths, and career aspirations. They should have a fair understanding of various engineering branches and their career prospects, and take advice from industry experts and career counsellors. Students must also take into account the reputation and infrastructure of the college, along with the faculty and facilities. With these tips, students can make well-informed decisions and opt for the appropriate engineering course that meets their aspirations and aspirations.

