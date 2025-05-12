TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Notification Expected in 10 Days

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) will soon announce the official notification for TS EAMCET counselling 2025. The actual commencement date of the counselling process, however, will be subject to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 schedule. As per the media reports, the counselling dates are expected to be released in 10 days.

Expected Dates for TS EAMCET Counselling 2025

Following the JoSAA 2025 calendar, which will start on June 3, TS EAMCET counselling may commence after June 10. The following are some likely dates to note:

Release of Official Notification: Early first week of June 2025

Registration: Early first week of June 2025

Phase 1 Seat Allotment: After June 10, 2025

TS EAMCET College and Seat Information

To help prospective students, here is some data regarding the engineering colleges and seats in Telangana:

Number of Engineering Colleges: 175

Total Seats: 1.18 lakh seats

Seat Vacancy Issue

Nearing last year's figures, almost 12,000 seats remained vacant at the end of the TS EAMCET counselling process. Additionally, few core branches and courses remained unfilled, a sign that a possible mismatch is occurring between the demand and supply of seats for some fields.

Official Website

For the latest news and updates on the TS EAMCET counselling procedure, the candidates can check the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Stay Informed

The candidates need to keep themselves updated with the TS EAMCET counselling schedule and the JoSAA timeline so that they do not miss any crucial deadlines or updates. Keeping themselves updated with the latest news and keeping an eye on the official website, candidates can make the right choices regarding their academic future.

