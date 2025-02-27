Two-day synchronised vulture census begins in southern states

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) A two-day synchronised vulture census has commenced in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, covering 106 locations across the three states.

The survey aims to monitor vulture populations in seven protected areas where these birds are known to exist.

According to a statement from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu, the census is being carried out with the participation of forest department field staff, vulture experts, NGOs, students, and volunteers.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the survey is taking place at 33 locations, with up to 220 individuals involved in the operation.

head of the census, preparatory meetings were held with field officers from the three states to discuss logistics, locations, and methodologies.

The survey follows two primary techniques: the vantage point count and the nest-count method.

Volunteers received training and orientation to ensure the accuracy of data collection.

A synchronous vulture survey conducted in 2024 across the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), which spans Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, recorded over 300 vultures.

The survey covered key protected areas, including Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, and Nellai Forest Division.

The Mudumalai-Sathyamangalam-Bandipur-Wayanad complex within the NBR accounted for more than 82 per cent of the vultures recorded.

In the February 2023 census, 246 vultures were identified. However, by December 2023, the number had increased to 320, indicating a positive trend in vulture conservation efforts.

The highest concentrations were recorded in the Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves in Tamil Nadu.

The December 2023 survey identified the following vulture species: 217 critically endangered white-rumped vultures (Gyps bengalensis),47 long-billed vultures (Gyps indicus), 50 Asian king vultures (Sarcogyps calvus), four endangered Egyptian vultures (Neophron percnopterus), and two near-threatened Himalayan griffon vultures (Gyps himalayensis).

The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve is home to three main vulture species: white-rumped vultures, long-billed vultures, and Asian king vultures.

With vulture populations showing a steady increase, the synchronised census will help in further conservation efforts and provide crucial data for protecting these vital scavengers of the ecosystem.

