Two-day 11th National Conference of Women in Police begins in Chennai today

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is hosting the 11th edition of the National Conference of Women in Police (NCWP) on May 14 and 15 at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy (TNPA), near Chennai.

Organised in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the two-day event seeks to recognise the resilience, contributions, and evolving role of women in policing, while also addressing systemic and structural challenges they face.

The conference builds on the momentum of Tamil Nadu’s Golden Jubilee Celebration of Women in Police, held in March 2023, where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin first announced the idea of a national platform for women in law enforcement.

The state has since led the way with initiatives like the All-Women Police Offshore Sailing Expedition (June 2023) and the All-India Police (Special) Shooting Competition for Women (June 2024), both commemorating 50 years of women’s service in the Tamil Nadu Police.

Held under the theme ‘Women Police and Empowerment: Best Practices, Challenges, and the Way Forward’, the NCWP will facilitate high-level discussions on critical areas such as gender-sensitive recruitment, inclusive training and uniforms, career advancement, mental health and work-life balance, welfare schemes, and strategies to combat human trafficking.

Over 140 women police officers from Tamil Nadu are participating in the conference, alongside delegates from state and central police forces across India.

The event aims to serve as a knowledge-sharing forum to showcase best practices and explore actionable policy reforms.

The inaugural session, held on Wednesday, was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The valedictory function on May 15 will be presided over by Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Eminent speakers at the conference include Srimathi Shivasankar (Global Head, HCL Technologies), actor and activist Rohini Molleti, mental health expert Dr. C. Ramasubramanian, former Madras High Court judge Justice Prabha Sridevan, and former NDRF Director General P.M. Nair.

The event marks a significant step in highlighting women’s leadership in law enforcement and in creating a more equitable policing ecosystem nationwide.

