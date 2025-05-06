Two children killed, three injured in tragic road accident in Bihar’s Jamui

Patna, May 6 (IANS) Two children were killed and three others seriously injured in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Jamui district early Tuesday morning, when a speeding pickup van rammed into an auto-rickshaw, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Hardimoh village on the Khaira-Sono main road.

The victims were returning from a wedding procession when their auto-rickshaw stopped on the roadside due to a fallen tree, brought down by a strong storm. It was then hit from behind by an unidentified pickup van, police said.

The wedding was that of Chuter Manjhi, son of Santosh Manjhi, a resident of Sonel Dahua village.

The deceased have been identified as Rishi Kumar (10), son of Chandan Manjhi, and Gullu Kumar (10), son of Jodhan Manjhi.

The injured -- Gautam Manjhi (12), Deepak Kumar (11), and Modi Kumar (12) -- were first taken to Sadar Hospital in Jamui for initial treatment. They were later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care.

Khaira SHO Mintu Kumar Singh said an investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the pickup van.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible,” he said.

Relatives of the injured children have demanded the immediate arrest of the van driver and compensation from the district administration.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, eight people died and two others were critically injured when a Scorpio SUV collided with a stationary tractor loaded with maize in Katihar district.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near Diyara Chandpur Tikapatti, under the Kursela police station area, on State Highway 77. The SUV, which was part of a wedding procession, rammed into the parked tractor near the Bajrangbali Temple.

