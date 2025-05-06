AP Intermediate 2025 Recounting, Reverification Results Out – Direct Link Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the results for the recounting and reverification of answer scripts for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year students who appeared for the IPE March 2025 exams. Students who requested recounting or reverification can now check their updated results online.

Steps to Check AP IPE March 2025 Recounting/Reverification Results:

Visit the Official BIEAP Results Portal

Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, to access the result portal.

Enter Required Details:

To view your recounting/reverification results, input the following details:

IPE Roll Number

Acknowledgement/Registration Number

Transaction ID

Date of Birth (MM/DD/YYYY)

Submit the Form:

Once the details are filled in, click on the Submit button.

View Your Results:

Your recounting/reverification results will be displayed on the screen.

Save the Result:

You can download the results or take a screenshot for future reference.

Important Information:

The Acknowledgement/Registration Number is essential for checking your result.

If you have misplaced or forgotten your Acknowledgement Number, you can retrieve it by sending an email to: apbieotp@gmail.com with your details.