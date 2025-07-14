Two cases filed for scuffle at Telangana MLC's office

Hyderabad, July 14 (IANS) Police have registered two cases in connection with Sunday's incidents at Telangana MLC Teenmaar Mallanna's Q-News office after Telangana Jagruthi allegedly attacked the office against his alleged derogatory remarks against their leader and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha.

Mallanna's Personal Security Officer (PSO) fired six rounds of bullets in the air to disperse Telangana Jagruthi workers, who stormed the office at Peerzadiguda in Medipally.

According to the police, around 25-30 members of Telangana Jagruthi had gone to Q-News to protest against Mallanna's remarks.

A scuffle took place between members of Telangana Jagruthi and Mallanna's team.

Police said members of both sides sustained bleeding injuries in the scuffle.

In the meantime, Mallanna's PSO fired six rounds of bullets into the air.

Police from Medipally police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate rushed to the spot and dispersed the protestors to bring the situation under control.

According to S. Chakrapani, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Malkajgiri division, the clues team visited the spot and collected the evidence.

He said complaints were received from both parties and both the cases were registered.

Both sides accused each other of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, etc.

Mallanna lodged a complained that Telangana Jagruthi members, on the instigation of BRS MLC Kavitha, attacked Q-News office, damaged the property and tried to kill him.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 191 (2), 191 (3), 333, 109, 324 (4), 351 (3), 132 read with section 190 and 49.

Lingamaiah alias Ashok Yadav complained that when he along with others went to Q-News office to protest against derogatory comments on Kavitha, Mallanna and others attacked them with knives and firearms, outraged the modesty of the women and tried to kill them.

On his complaint, a case was registered under BNS Sections 191 (2), 191 (3), 76, 127 (2), 109, 351 (3) read with Section 190.

The ACP said that investigation was taken up in both the cases.

Telangana Jagruthi is the cultural wing of BRS and it is led by MLC Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Kavitha's supporters were angry over certain remarks made by Mallanna at a meeting on Saturday.

The MLC had made the comments while ridiculing Kavitha for celebrations over the Telangana government's decision to issue an ordinance to increase reservation for Backward Classes to 42 per cent in local bodies.

Teenmaar Mallanna made the remarks while asking how is Kavitha connected with the Backward Classes.

The Telangana Congress on March 1, 2025, suspended MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, whose real name is Chintapandu Naveen, for anti-party activities.

The MLC was served show cause notice by the party after he tore the state government's Backward Classes caste survey report and used highly objectionable words against the report and the government.

Mallanna, who runs a YouTube channel Q-News, was elected as MLC in the By-election from Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC constituency in June 2024 as the Congress candidate.

He has been a bitter critic of former KCR and his family members.

