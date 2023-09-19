Two brothers sexually abused by stepfather in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Two brothers were allegedly sexually abused by their stepfather in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said that they have also arrested the 46-year-old accused.

The matter came to light on September 17, when a case under section POCSO Act was registered after the mother of two children, aged 13 and 14 approached Jagatpuri police station.

In her complaint, the woman disclosed that she was in her second marriage, and the two children were from her previous husband. She said that her current husband had engaged in inappropriate behaviour with her children, involving undressing them and repeatedly committing indecent acts.

"Notably, in 2022, the same woman had lodged a similar complaint against her husband at the Jagatpuri police station, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a child. Subsequently, the accused was arrested but later released on bail," said a senior police official.

The new accusation is that he has now subjected both children to his predatory actions.

