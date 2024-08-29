Two bikers snatch chain of RJD MLA’s wife in Patna

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) Two bike-borne men snatched the gold chain of the wife of Suday Yadav, an RJD MLA in Patna on Thursday.

The incident happened around 7.30 a.m. on the four-lane Atal Path near the upscale R-block locality. The victim sustained injuries during the attack.

Following the incident, the victim, identified as Rinku Devi, filed a written complaint at the Sachiwalay police station in Patna. She is the wife of RJD MLA from Jehanabad Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav.

In her complaint, she said: “Two snatchers approached me while I was walking on the Atal Path and took my gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 70,000. I urge the police to review CCTV footage from the Atal Path area to help identify the suspects.”

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, a sub-inspector at the Sachiwalay police station, has confirmed the incident involving the snatching of the gold chain from the wife of RJD MLA Suday Yadav.

He stated, “We have received the application from the victim, and an investigation is underway. The CCTV cameras have not been scanned yet, but we will soon collect the footage from the area to help identify the accused.”

The rise in crime incidents in Bihar has become a significant concern for the Nitish Kumar government. Opposition leaders have been highly critical of the current NDA government, highlighting the state’s growing law and order issues.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, released crime statistics to highlight the worsening law and order situation in the state and criticized the government's handling of public safety.

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that crime in Bihar has reached unprecedented levels and the CM, now elderly, is not able to govern effectively.

Yadav pinpointed CM Nitish Kumar's role as head of the Home Department, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

