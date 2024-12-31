Two Bangladeshi women infiltrators arrested in Bengal's Habra

Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) Two illegal Bangladeshi women migrants were arrested from Habra in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

They illegally crossed the borders and entered Indian territory without proper immigration documents. However, two fake Indian Aadhaar cards have been recovered from their possession, an official of the state police said.

The two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified as Sandhya Roy, 43, and Suparna Roy, 18.

The police are currently integrating them to find out the reason for their illegal infiltration.

At the same time, local Amit Mondal, 36, has also been arrested on charges of providing shelter to the two women infiltrators.

Mondal, as per investigation, was part of a racket involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

After interrogating Mondal, two other persons associated with the same racket have been arrested. They have been identified as Matiur Rahaman, Mintu Das, and Sayan Hossain.

All the six arrested have been presented before a court in North 24 Parganas district and were sent to police custody for further interrogation.

Since December 15, a total of seven persons have been arrested for their association with rackets responsible for arranging fake Indian documents, including fake passports, for Bangladesh infiltrators.

The investigating officials have identified a pattern in the operations of such rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian passports for the infiltrators. Any infiltrator contacting the local agents, and showing a willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents, is first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

Thereafter, the agents arrange for fake ration cards for them which are the first step for making other identity documents. By virtue of the fake ration cards, other identification documents like EPIC, PAN, and Aadhaar cards are acquired. The last step is getting the fake passports on the basis of these other fake identity documents.

