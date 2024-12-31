No danger to Sanatan Dharma, strong leadership of CM Yogi and PM Modi ensures its safety: Mahant Ramratan (IANS Interview)

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 31 (IANS) When questioned about the term 'Shahi Snan', Mahant Ramratan, secretary of the Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, in an interview with IANS, explained that the word is outdated and has been replaced with 'Amrit Snan' (the immortal bath) for Maha Kumbh.

He further said that 'Amrit Snan' is more appropriate as the water of the Ganges is sacred and akin to nectar, and this change symbolises purity, reflecting the glory of Sanatan Dharma.

Mahant Ramratan supported RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, saying that “he has great respect for him. He praised Bhagwat's efforts to speak about the importance of Sanatan Dharma and highlighted that where symbols of temples are found in mosques, they should be respected and recognised, calling for such surveys. He affirmed that there was nothing wrong with Bhagwat's statement.

Regarding the question of whether Sanatan Dharma is in danger, Mahant Ramratan replied confidently that “Sanatan Dharma can never be in danger. He stated that whenever Sanatan Dharma faces a crisis, an incarnation (avatar) arises to protect it”. He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them capable leaders. He remarked that under their leadership, Sanatan Dharma will always remain safe.

When asked about the entry of Muslims into the Kumbh Mela, Mahant Ramratan clarified that he has no issue with Muslims in general, but his objection is only to those who pollute the Mela areas, such as adding filth to tea stalls or water. He emphasised that his concerns are with such individuals, not ordinary Muslims. He also stated that Muslim government officials performing their duties at Kumbh would face no restrictions.

Mahant Ramratan described the Ganga water as nectar, saying that bathing in the Ganga washes away sins. He asserted that the Ganga’s water is always fit for bathing and remains a vital part of Hinduism, rejecting any claims that Ganga water is no longer suitable for bathing.

In response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to give Rs 18,000 to priests and clerics, Mahant Ramratan called Kejriwal a dishonest person, stating that he has made several false promises in the past, including many announcements when he became the Chief Minister, none of which were fulfilled. He expressed doubt about Kejriwal’s plans, dismissing them as a political tactic.

Regarding the speculations about a possible proposal for a Hindu nation at Kumbh, Mahant Ramratan stated that such a proposal was unnecessary. He stressed that the true identity of Hinduism lies in its conduct and devotion, and there is no need to use it for political gain.

When questioned about the remarks by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his potential visit to Kumbh, Mahant Ramratan noted that opposition parties are always critical of the government's actions. However, he welcomed the idea of Akhilesh Yadav visiting Kumbh, as it is a religious event, and all leaders are welcome to pay respects to the saints. He reminded that Akhilesh Yadav had visited Kumbh in 2019, and any leader is welcome to visit and seek blessings.

Regarding the financial assistance given by the Samajwadi Party (SP) to the families of those who died in the violence in Sambhal, Mahant Ramratan remarked that although five lakh rupees were given to the deceased's families, he questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav had ever made such a contribution for Hindus.

He accused the SP leader of indulging in vote-bank politics rather than genuinely helping people. He said that while Akhilesh always stands for Muslims, he never stands up for Hindus when they suffer.

On the statements by the opposition regarding the Kumbh Mela, Mahant Ramratan pointed out that it is the opposition's role to criticise government decisions, no matter how beneficial they may be. He remarked that despite the good work being done by Yogi Adityanath and the Modi government, the opposition always criticises them, a part of the political dynamics.

